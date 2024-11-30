Sambhal: Judicial panel constituted to probe violence

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has constituted a three-member judicial inquiry commission to investigate the November 24 violent clashes in Sambhal. The unrest claimed four lives and left several others injured, including police personnel, sparking statewide concern.

The commission, led by Justice Devendra Kumar Arora (retired judge of the Allahabad High Court), includes retired IAS officer Amit Mohan Prasad and former IPS officer Arvind Kumar Jain. They have been tasked with uncovering the root causes of the violence and determining whether it was a spontaneous eruption or a coordinated conspiracy.

In a notification issued on November 28, the Governor emphasised the need for a thorough and transparent investigation to reinforce public trust in the judicial process and uphold justice. The panel has been directed to submit its findings within two months, with any extension requiring state government approval.