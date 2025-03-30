Samajwadi Party spokesperson gets threat call from man claiming to be linked to Bishnoi gang

Bahraich (UP): Samajwadi Party's national spokesperson, Tariq Khan, has allegedly received a threat call from an individual claiming to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The call, made two days ago, has prompted the police to initiate an investigation.

In an audio clip circulating on social media since Saturday evening, Khan, known for his articulate defense of the Samajwadi Party on national television debates, has been subjected to abusive and threatening language.

Talking to PTI, Khan said, "For the past two months, I have been receiving abusive and threatening calls, which I ignored. However, on Friday night, a caller not only hurled abuses but also claimed to be speaking on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Considering the gravity of the threat, I immediately informed Superintendent of Police and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. Now, the audio of that conversation has surfaced on social media."

Khan added, "I have informed the police that this might be a hoax, but it is essential to identify and apprehend the caller. I have provided the police with recordings of the recent conversation along with previous instances."

The party's national president, Akhilesh Yadav, who has been briefed on the situation, has called Khan to Lucknow on Tuesday. If deemed necessary, Yadav might escalate the matter to the Director General of Police.

In the alleged audio recording, the caller initiates the conversation with an ominous warning: "Be careful or your number will come up next."

The caller repeatedly threatens Khan with statements like, "Speak cautiously," "Your number is coming up" and "We will have to act."

When Khan asks the caller about Lawrence Bishnoi, the latter responds aggressively, "You will find out soon. Wait for two to three days. I will show you."

The call ends abruptly with profanities from the unidentified caller.

When asked, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Ramanand Prasad told PTI, "Whether the call was genuinely from the Bishnoi gang or a fraudster, is yet to be confirmed. However, we are taking the matter seriously. The caller’s number is under surveillance, and efforts are underway to trace him. An officer at the Deputy Superintendent of Police level has been assigned to investigate it."

The ASP said in October last year, the Mumbai police had linked a village in Bahraich district to the murder of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique.

Seven suspects — Shiva alias Shiv Kumar, Dharmaraj, Anurag Kashyap, Harish, Akhilendra, Akash Srivastava and Gyan Prakash — arrested from various locations, belonged to Gandara village under the Kaiserganj police station limits in Bahraich.

On October 12, during the Dussehra celebrations in Mumbai, shooters allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang shot and killed Baba Siddique.

Tariq Khan, a resident of Mohalla Chhoti Bazar, Badi Hat, Bahraich, is the son of Teje Khan, a senior Samajwadi Party leader. Teje Khan has served twice as the chairman of Bahraich Municipal Board.



