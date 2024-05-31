Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan sentenced to 10 years in jail

Rampur: In yet another setback for Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan, a court in Rampur has sentenced him to 10 years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 14 lakh in Dungurpur case. The verdict was delivered on Thursday, with Khan participating in the proceedings via video conferencing from Sitapur Jail. The case dates back to 2019 when residents of Dungarpur colony filed 12 cases at Ganj police station against Khan, accusing him of looting, theft, assault, and other charges under the pretext of evicting the locality. Out of these, verdicts have been delivered in three cases: Khan was acquitted in two, but sentenced to seven years in prison in another.



Currently, Azam Khan is incarcerated in Sitapur Jail. On Wednesday, the court found him and contractor Barkat Ali guilty. The sentencing for both was announced on Thursday.

Azam Khan’s criminal history is a significant factor in his sentencing. He has been charged in 108 cases, with 80 still under trial. In the past 17 months alone, he has been convicted in six cases, although he has also been acquitted in four. One of these acquittals is being challenged in the high court by the prosecution.

Azam Khan has been a prominent figure in the Samajwadi Party, serving as an MLA ten times, a cabinet minister four times, and once each as a member of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.