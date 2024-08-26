Samajwadi Party confirms Ajit Prasad as candidate for Milkipur by-election

Lucknow: In a decisive move, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has ended weeks of speculation by officially naming Ajit Prasad as its candidate for the upcoming Milkipur Assembly by-election. The announcement came after a consensus was reached during a meeting of SP leaders and workers held at the party’s Lucknow office on Sunday.



The by-election was necessitated after former Milkipur MLA Awadhesh Prasad was elected as a Member of Parliament (MP).

While the party had hinted at fielding Ajit Prasad, the MP’s son, as the candidate for this reserved seat, two other leaders had also been vying for the nomination. To finalise the choice, SP National President convened a meeting attended by around 700 party members, including former MLAs, office bearers, and booth and sector agents.

During the discussions, attendees were asked for their input, leading to a unanimous agreement on Ajit Prasad’s candidacy. Following the decision, the National President urged all party members to set aside any internal differences and focus on securing a victory in the Milkipur by-election. District President Parasnath Yadav confirmed the consensus and the subsequent announcement, stating that there is no division within the SP regarding this decision and expressing confidence in the party’s chances of winning the seat.

In a significant development, former MLA Anandsen Yadav, who had previously been discontented following the Lok Sabha elections, also attended Sunday’s meeting. Known as a strong influence in the Milkipur constituency, where his family has held sway for years, Anandsen Yadav’s support was seen as crucial.