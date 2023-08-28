Samajwadi Party accelerates seat allocation discussions ahead of INDIA alliance meeting

LUCKNOW: As the INDIA alliance, the united front of opposition parties gradually takes shape, the Samajwadi Party (SP) is intensifying its efforts to identify the Lok Sabha seats it intends to contest and share with its electoral allies.



With Uttar Pradesh contributing a significant 80 Members of Parliament to the Lok Sabha, this political maneuvering is of paramount importance for the Samajwadi Party, a senior party leader told Millennium Post on Monday.

The third meeting of the joint national opposition, the INDIA alliance, is scheduled to convene in Mumbai on August 31, following previous meetings held in Patna and Bangalore. The primary agenda for this upcoming gathering is the discussion of the seat-sharing formula among the coalition partners.

The joint opposition, comprising 26 parties, first convened in Patna, Bihar, on June 23, and the coalition was formally named INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) during the second meeting in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on July 17-18.

The Samajwadi Party is positioning itself to contest the maximum number of seats in Uttar Pradesh. However, it is bracing for tough negotiations, particularly with the Congress party. The Congress has gained confidence following victories in state assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka. Additionally, the Muslim community, traditionally a core vote bank for the Samajwadi Party, is no longer willing to be taken for granted. Signals from the Muslim community, particularly in Western Uttar Pradesh, suggest a growing inclination towards the Congress, further complicating seat-sharing discussions.

A senior SP leader stated, “The Samajwadi Party will lead the coalition in Uttar Pradesh and contest the highest number of seats among the constituent parties. Our national president, Akhilesh Yadav, has repeatedly emphasized that seat-sharing will not be a significant hurdle, and the SP will contest all seats where the party is strong.”

Sources within the party indicate that the SP is likely to contest at least 60 seats, leaving the remainder for alliance partners, including the RLD, Congress, and Apna Dal (K). The party is actively identifying strong potential seats, with certain constituencies, such as Mainpuri, Sambhal, Badaun, and Firozabad, being retained as SP strongholds.

The Samajwadi Party has conducted a comprehensive overhaul of its national and state executive committees, as well as all district units and frontal organizations. In its effort to determine viable and less-favorable seats, the SP is leveraging input from district units and various sources.

The current seat allocation discussions are based on the existing allies in the UP coalition. Should the Bahujan Samaj Party or any other parties join the alliance, a re-evaluation of the seat distribution will be necessary.

While Akhilesh Yadav and other SP leaders are fervently advocating for the INDIA alliance, Akhilesh is also hinting at the need for allies to consider the SP’s significant contribution to the coalition’s electoral prospects in Uttar Pradesh. “The SP has demonstrated generosity by accommodating other parties; now it’s time for others to reciprocate,” emphasized a senior SP leader.