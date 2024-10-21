Samadhan shivirs in municipal bodies begin from Oct 22, says Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reviewed various development projects in the state during a meeting with officials from the Urban Local Bodies and Development and Panchayats Department.



At the meeting held at Sant Kabir Kutir here on Sunday, the Chief Minister prioritizing the welfare of the people, directed the initiation of ‘Samadhan Shivirs’ in municipal bodies starting October 22. During these shivirs, all officers will be available in the office from 9 am to 11 am to address public concerns.

It was also decided that the Chief Minister will personally review development projects by convening a meeting with all Municipal Corporation Commissioners in Chandigarh on October 24 at 9 am.

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to create a development action plan aligned with future needs, emphasizing the importance of listening to and promptly addressing the issues and needs of the public. He also reviewed the work of the Development and Panchayats Department and directed to expedite the stalled development projects of the department.