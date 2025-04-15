Salman Khan gets fresh death threats, security tightened

Mumbai: An unidentified person has threatened to blow up actor Salman Khan’s car with a bomb and assault the Y-Plus-protectee by entering his residence, prompting the Mumbai Police to tighten security and register a case.

The unidentified person sent the message to the Mumbai Traffic Police’s WhatsApp helpline on Sunday morning, officials said on Monday. The sender threatened to blow up Khan’s car and assault him at his residence, according to a police official.

Police in Worli registered a case against the unidentified individual under Section 351(2)(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. An investigation has been launched.

In response to the threat, police have tightened security outside Khan’s residence in Bandra and intensified patrolling in the area. Notably, two motorbike-borne individuals had opened fire outside Khan’s residence a year ago in April, firing four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, where the actor resides.

Khan previously faced threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which warned him of consequences if he did not apologise to the Bishnoi community over the alleged killing of a blackbuck. Following these threats, Mumbai police provided him with Y-Plus security. Agencies

Weeks after the firing incident last year, Navi Mumbai Police claimed to have uncovered a plot by the Bishnoi gang to kill Khan when he travelled to his farmhouse at Panvel near Mumbai.