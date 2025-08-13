Sale of Khadi national flags increases in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar ahead of Independence Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The sale of national flags made from Khadi has gone up this year in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar ahead of Independence Day, thanks to the government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, an official said. Last year, the Khadi-made flags generated a sale of Rs 8 lakh here till August 15, Khadi Gramodyog Bhandar manager D V Raut told media reporters here on Tuesday. "This year, the sale has gone up by nearly Rs 1.25 lakh, thanks to the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. Out of the flags valued at Rs 9 lakh, we have already registered sales of more than Rs 7.5 lakh so far," he said. The Khadi Gramodyog Bhandar, which has been selling the national flags for decades, is one of the 14 shops operated by the Marathwada Khadi Gramodyog Samiti.

Raut said the Khadi-made national flags are trending. "Apart from government offices, the common people are also purchasing the tricolour at the Khadi Bhandar," he said, adding their prices have not been changed. The flags measuring 2 x 3 feet and 3 x 4.5 feet are in high demand, he pointed out. "These flags are made by our office. We also have table flags ranging from sizes of 4 x 6 to 8 x 12 inches," he added. The Union Ministry of Culture recently announced the 4th edition of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, launched under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, to inspire people across the nation to bring the tricolour into their homes and hoist it to mark India’s independence. Deepmala Jadhav, the principal of a secondary school inhere, purchased a flag for her school on Tuesday. "Independence Day is like a national festival. The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has enthused everybody, including our students," she added.