Sajad Lone seeks NC’s clarification after Kharge’s remarks over Article 370

Srinagar: People’s Conference chief Sajad Lone on Friday sought a clarification from the ruling National Conference (NC) after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks that his party never talked about restoration of Article 370.

“Now even the All India president of Congress Mr Mallikarjun Kharge has clarified that they never talked about getting Article 370 back. Do the people of J and K not deserve even a clarification from the National Conference,” Lone said on X.

Referring to the resolution passed by Jammu and Kashmir assembly recently which asked the Centre to work out a mechanism for restoring special status of the erstwhile state and hold dialogue with the elected representatives over the issue, Lone said there were different interpretations to it by alliance partners the NC and Congress.

“Seems we all will have to learn English from the basics. Different interpretations for three sentences in the alleged resolution brought by NC. Either only NC people know their English well or they are lying through their teeth, which they are adept at for the last 7 decades,” he said.

The People’s Conference chief, who is also Handwara MLA, said while the Congress says the resolution was not about Article 370, the NC says it was about Article 370 and much more.

“If NC was so serious about 1953 position or Article 370 or 35 A or 5 August’ why didn’t they write so in plain English. Why are they having to explain three sentences.

“Was there a dearth of paper to print the resolution on, or death of will and courage or the choice of words were pre-scripted and authored in Delhi,” he asked.

Lone said let it be clear that the resolution “is akin to rubbing salt to the wounds of the people”.

“We voted for it. But immediately gave a call to reinforce it.

“NC used to say that if you vote for others they along with BJP will bring a resolution endorsing the events of 5 August 2019. What stops them now, they are (can) do it in the coming assembly session,” he said. He asked what stopped the NC from bringing a clear unambiguous resolution condemning August 5, 2019, and rejecting it.

“And this word special status. Is it present anywhere in the constitution. Constitutionality it means absolutely nothing. Folklore parlance and constitutional parlance are two different concepts altogether,” he added.

Lone said “it is, was and will always be a a fixed match between the BJP and the NC”.

“The reaction of BJP was all so expected, putting Congress in the dock of in the context of elections in Maharashtra. We have understood it. When will Congress understand it. Perhaps never,” he said.