Saints and mahatmas our true guides, says Khattar

Chandigarh: Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday that the Sanatan Dharma has a rich tradition of religious texts, which are not easy for everyone to understand. In this context, “our saints and mahatmas are our true guides”.

The Union Minister was addressing a programme as the chief guest on the second day of the three-day annual festival of Ashram Hari Mandir Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya located in Pataudi, Gurugram.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned to make India a developed nation by 2047. He said India should become the guide of the world and “we all have to take the country to that level with our collective efforts”.

Khattar said for India to become Vishwa Guru, an important aspect is how the people of that country behave in social life.

He said under PM Modi’s leadership, the problems of the country are being “solved one by one”.