Saini vows to make Gurugram traffic-jam-free

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said the state government is committed to transforming Gurugram into a traffic-jam-free, smooth-transit city, adding that resolving the traffic issues remains one of the administration’s top priorities. He was chairing the 15th meeting of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), where he reviewed key development and infrastructure projects.

The meeting, held at the PWD Rest House, was attended by Union minister and local MP Rao Inderjit Singh, Industries and Commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh, MLAs Mukesh Sharma, Bimla Chaudhary, Tejpal Tanwar, and senior officials. Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Rajesh Khullar joined via video conferencing. GMDA Principal Advisor D.S. Dhesi and senior bureaucrats from town planning and power departments were also present.

Saini instructed officials to accelerate ongoing development works to ensure timely delivery of public services. He said major relief from chronic traffic congestion near the Millennium City Metro Station would be provided soon. An underpass connecting sectors 27, 29, 43 and 44 has been proposed, and the Chief Minister directed officials to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) at the earliest. The project, he said, would ease pressure on the Delhi–Jaipur National Highway and improve connectivity for residents, office-goers and commuters. Detailed discussions were also held on health infrastructure. Saini reviewed progress on the proposed Civil Hospital and the functioning of Shree Sheetla Mata Medical College. A high-level committee will be formed to examine the feasibility of operating the medical college under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. He said strengthening modern healthcare facilities is a key government priority and directed officials to begin construction of the Civil Hospital without delay, incorporating suggestions from Union minister Singh and minister Narbir Singh.

Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya informed the meeting that sewer and drainage lines above 600 mm, currently maintained by the Municipal Corporation, should be transferred to the GMDA for integrated management. He said shifting networks—including major lines from Bus Stand to CRPF Chowk, Sector 4 to Lakshman Vihar Road, and Old Delhi Road—would significantly improve coordination and efficiency.