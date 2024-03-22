Saini visits native village post appointment as CM

Chandigarh: After assuming office as Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini made his first visit to his hometown of Mirzapur Mazra (Ambala-Naraiangarh). Upon his arrival, the villagers warmly greeted Saini, expressing their joy at his return. Upon reaching his residence, he was greeted by his mother, Kulwant Kaur.



Speaking to the assembled crowd, Saini urged them to cast their votes for Banto Kataria, the Ambala Lok Sabha candidate. Saini commended the Modi government for its historic achievements nationally and within the state. He elaborated on the significant progress witnessed over the past decade, highlighting rapid development and improved living standards for underprivileged families due to welfare policies. On this occasion, Minister of State Aseem Goyal, Minister of State Subhash Sudha, District President Mandeep Rana, Ambala Lok Sabha candidate Banto Kataria and were present.