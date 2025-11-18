Saini urges Punjab to honour Gurus’ traditions in resolving water dispute

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday urged Punjab to remember the great traditions of the Gurus while addressing the SYL water dispute.

Saini made the appeal during the 32nd meeting of the Northern Zonal Council held in Faridabad.

During the meeting, Saini said that sustained cooperation between states is extremely important for the progress of the nation. “By pooling our resources, sharing knowledge, and adopting each other’s best practices, we can turn the vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ into reality. Haryana has made several successful efforts in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve of Viksit Bharat @2047.”

The Haryana CM said that proper arrangements must be ensured for supplying each state its rightful share of water. “Haryana has consistently been giving Delhi more water than its own share. However, due to the non-construction of the SYL canal, Haryana is not receiving its full share of water from Punjab. Once Haryana receives its rightful share of water through SYL, Rajasthan will also get its due share,” he added.

He said that Punjab is the land of the Gurus, the sacred soil where Guru Sevak Bhai Kanhaiya Ji served even enemy soldiers on the battlefield by giving them water. Through the Council, he urged Punjab to remember the great traditions of the Gurus while addressing the water dispute.

He added that water is a shared resource, and keeping it clean is the collective responsibility of all states. Recalling that rivers are revered as mothers in Indian culture, he specifically mentioned the Yamuna and assured that Haryana is making every effort to keep the Yamuna clean.

Earlier, Saini welcomed the Union Home minister and other dignitaries by presenting shawls and mementoes on their arrival.