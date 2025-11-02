Saini transfers Rs 109 cr to 5.22L women

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday transferred over Rs 109.65 crore to the bank accounts of 5,22,162 eligible women under the first instalment of the Deendayal Lado Laxmi Yojana. Addressing a press conference here, the Chief Minister also launched a paperless registry system. He stated that the new system will relieve citizens from complex registration procedures, eliminate unnecessary delays and curb the possibility of corruption.

Saini said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the double-engine government is propelling Haryana forward on the path of innovation, infrastructure, and inclusive development. He said that the government has doubled the pace of development, fulfilling 48 of the 217 sankalps in just one year, while work on 158 sankalps continues. The CM said that a three-day cultural festival is being organised to celebrate Haryana Day this year, which was inaugurated on Saturday.