Saini says Hry Budget to prioritise public welfare

Chandigarh: Haryana's upcoming Budget for 2026-27 will focus on meeting public expectations and ensuring the welfare of all sections of society, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Thursday.

"The government's priority is to prepare a budget that delivers visible development on the ground and ensures that the benefits of schemes reach the people directly," he said.

"Special emphasis is being laid on administrative efficiency, technological innovation and better utilisation of resources. In this direction, continuous meetings are being held with various stakeholders and officers to deliberate in detail on every aspect," Saini said.

The Chief Minister was chairing a review meeting with senior officers of various departments here, an official statement said.

During the meeting, the implementation status of announcements and schemes made in last year's state budget was reviewed.

The departments reviewed included Education, Development and Panchayats, Health, Medical Education, AYUSH, Women and Child Development, Urban Local Bodies, Revenue, Mines and Geology, Public Works, Public Health Engineering, Cooperation, Prisons, Heritage and Tourism, and Sports.