Saini says his govt will work for good governance and welfare of poor

Chandigarh: Equality, good governance and the poor’s welfare will be at the top of his government’s agenda, Nayab Singh Saini said on Thursday after swearing in for the second time as the Chief Minister of Haryana.



Saini administered the oath in Panchkula at a ceremony which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several BJP bigwigs, and National Democratic Alliance partners.

In a post on X, Saini expressed gratitude to the people for their mandate.

“First of all, my heartfelt gratitude to 2.80 crore of my family members for their mandate for Haryana’s non-stop development,” he said.

Saini also thanked Modi for his “inspirational leadership”.

“For the third time with full majority, the BJP government will work with full energy for good governance, equality and welfare of the poor,” he said.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Saini, who became the Chief Minister for a second time, at Dussehra ground here.

A total of 13 MLAs also took oath as ministers.

Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Chirag Paswan and BJP president JP Nadda sat on the stage.

The BJP secured an unprecedented third term in Haryana, winning 48 seats in the 90-member assembly in the recently held polls in the state.

Three Independents, including Hisar MLA Savitri Jindal, have also extended support to the party.

Greetings also poured in for Saini, with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Puducherry CM N Rangasamy among the well wishers.

“On behalf of the people of Assam, hearty congratulations and felicitation to Mr. @NayabSainiBJP ji and the newly appointed cabinet on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana,” Sarma posted on X.

In his message titled ‘greetings from Puducherry’ sent to Saini, Rangasamy said: “it is gratifying that the BJP has formed the government for the third consecutive term in Haryana and you have been sworn in as the people’s Chief Minister of the state’s new government.”

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking to stay the oath ceremony. “What kind of petition is this? (The petition is) taken on board and dismissed,” said a bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. The counsel appearing for the petitioner referred to alleged discrepancies in some Electronic Voting Machines during the counting of votes of the polls.