Saini reviews schemes to strengthen vehicle scrapping

Chandigarh: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini chaired a meeting in Chandigarh to review the implementation of various incentive schemes under the Haryana Registered Vehicle Scrapping and Recycling Facility Incentive Policy–2024, aimed at promoting the vehicle scrapping and recycling sector in the state. During the meeting, emphasis was laid on encouraging the scientific and environmentally responsible scrapping and recycling of old vehicles, while also attracting investment and generating new employment opportunities in the state. Haryana Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh joined the meeting through video conferencing.