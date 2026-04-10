Saini reviews ‘Samadhan Shivirs’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday reviewed the progress of Samadhan Shivirs being organised across the state in a high-level meeting via video conferencing.



During the meeting, he directly heard complaints from citizens of various districts and instructed concerned officials to ensure their prompt and effective resolution.

Samadhan Shivirs are organised every Monday and Thursday in the offices of Deputy Commissioners and Sub-Divisional Officers across all districts of the state. In these camps, citizens present their grievances. Complaints that can be resolved on the spot are addressed immediately, while the remaining cases are ensured to be resolved within 7 to 15 days.