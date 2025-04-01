Saini reviews ongoing work at Hisar airport

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday reviewed the ongoing work at the Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar, an official statement said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate air services from the airport on April 14.

During his visit to the site, Saini directed officers of the district administration to make preparations for the PM's visit.

A successful trial landing of Alliance Air's passenger plane took place at the airport last Friday. The trial was conducted with a 72-seater ATR-72600 aircraft. After the trial landing, the path has been cleared for the operation of regular passenger flights from Hisar to Ayodhya and some other destinations, officials said.