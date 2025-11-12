Saini reviews development projects in Kurukshetra

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the progress of various development projects in Kurukshetra district, during which he directed officials to ensure that all works are completed within the stipulated timeframe so that the benefits of development reach the public promptly.

Saini, on the occasion, reviewed projects being implemented by the Public Works department, Public Health and Engineering department, Urban Local Bodies department, and Health department, Mandi Board and other related departments. He emphasised that quality and transparency must be maintained in every project.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the government’s priority is to provide essential facilities to citizens and to ensure that development works are completed on schedule.