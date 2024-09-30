Saini relying on non-Jat votes while Cong’s Mewa Singh banking on anti-incumbency

Chandigarh: All eyes are set on Ladwa constituency in the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections as the acting Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is contesting the election from here.



Meanwhile, the present MLA from this constituency is from Congress, Mewa Singh and he is contesting from the same seat.

It’s a clear contest between the saffron party, BJP and Congress and both the parties have been ensuring enormous display of strength to register a win.

Nayab Singh Saini is in a fix because he is the CM face from the BJP and is contesting from a new constituency leaving his Karnal seat.

On the other hand, the current MLA Mewa Singh is definitely relying on anti-incumbency as it might jeopardise BJP’s chances of winning the elections.

In all, 16 candidates are contesting the elections from Ladwa Assembly. However, here the direct contest is between BJP and Congress. Nayab Saini is busy in trying to woo non-Jat voters, while Mewa Singh is directly communicating with the voters as per his traditional working style. At present, all eyes are set on this constituency. Here, the reputation of Sapna Badshami from INLD is also at stake. In Ladwa Assembly, the politicians are banking on wooing votes on the basis of caste instead of development.

The development issues of Ladwa have taken a backseat in the elections because BJP is wooing non-Jat voters on the seat considered to be dominated by Sainis. While Congress’s Mewa Singh is considered to have a good hold in the rural area. He is directly communicating with the Jats as well as non-Jat voters.

While Saini is addressing Ladwa as his home and is trying to connect with the people here. In 2019, Saini was elected MP from Kurukshetra Lok Sabha.