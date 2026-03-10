Saini: ‘People disillusioned with AAP govt in Pb’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday accused the AAP government in Punjab of indulging in “election-time freebie politics”, claiming that people in the state are disillusioned with the regime led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Addressing a press conference here, Saini said people in Punjab were increasingly unhappy with the policies of the ruling government and were looking for an alternative ahead of the next Assembly elections.

Reacting to the Punjab government’s budget announcement of providing Rs 1,500 to women from the Scheduled Castes category and Rs 1,000 to other women, Saini said such promises were being made keeping the upcoming elections in mind.