Saini pays tributes to Swami Kalyandev Maharaj

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday paid tribute to Swami Kalyandev Maharaj on his 21st death anniversary at his ‘Samadhi’ located inside the Shukdev Ashram in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar.

On the occasion, he also unveiled a statue of Swami Kalyandev. He said: “Bhagwat Peeth Shri Shukdev Ashram holds a special place in our hearts. This ashram is not only a spiritual centre but also a symbol of education, service, and culture.”