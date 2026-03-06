Saini offers prayers at Gurdaspur gurdwara

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday visited Gurdwara Sri Chola Sahib at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, where he paid obeisance and offered prayers. On the occasion, he sought the blessings of the Gurus and prayed for the happiness, peace and prosperity of the people of the state and the country. He also performed seva in Guru ka Langar.



The Chief Minister said that the teachings of the Gurus inspire people to follow the path of humanity, service, brotherhood and truth. He added that the message of the Guru tradition strengthens the spirit of harmony, unity and altruism in society.

Saini said that the Haryana government is continuously working with the resolve of public service, and with the blessings of the Gurus, Haryana is steadily moving forward on the path of progress.

On this occasion, Ravi Karan Kahlon, Rajinder Singh, Nirmal Singh, Permeet Singh and CM political secretary Tarun Bhandari also remained present.