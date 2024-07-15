Saini launches Rs 112 cr dev projects in Hry

chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that over the past 10 years, the double-engine government of the Centre and the state has initiated welfare schemes reaching every person in need. The positive impact of these initiatives is evident, with even the poorest individuals now smiling and benefiting from the welfare schemes.



Addressing a public gathering after unveiling the statue of Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap in Bhaira Bankipur village, Sonipat, Saini also inaugurated 14 development projects totaling Rs 112 crore.