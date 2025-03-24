Saini launches OTS scheme for Hry traders

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said that a transparent and equitable taxation system is essential for economic prosperity and good governance in the state. If the tax system is simple and effective, then traders, entrepreneurs and investors benefit and economic activities grow rapidly.

The Chief Minister was speaking as the chief guest at an event organised to launch the ‘One Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme-2025’ in Kurukshetra.

Saini said that the scheme will provide great relief to thousands of taxpayers of Haryana, especially small shopkeepers, entrepreneurs and traders.

Under the scheme, taxpayers with dues up to Rs 10 lakh will get a rebate of up to Rs 1 lakh. The scheme will remain open for the next 6 months,

he added.