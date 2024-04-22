Saini lashes out at Cong during ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally

Chandigarh: Strongly condemning the bullying of businessmen, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has warned those indulging in it of dire consequences.



He assured the traders that no negligence of any kind would be taken regarding the safety of the traders.

CM Saini was addressing the ‘Vijay Sankalp Rally’ organised in Bahadurgarh in support of Dr. Arvind Sharma,

BJP candidate from Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, while calling upon the workers to win all the Lok Sabha seats and Karnal Assembly seat of the state with a big margin, said that they should go to every house and work to woo voters.

Nayab Singh Saini said that the condition of Congress has become such that they have no one to take the ticket. No one wants to contest elections. Therefore, Congress has not been able to announce the candidates yet.

He said that the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has developed everyone during the last 10 years and has worked to benefit the poor in a planned manner.

While addressing the BJP’s ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally in the vegetable market of Bahadurgarh, CM Nayab Saini fiercely targeted the Congress.