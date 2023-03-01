Saini joins as commercial director in PSPCL

Ravinder Singh Saini has assumed the charge as director, commercial of Punjab state power corporation limited here Wednesday. The Punjab government has appointed Er. Ravinder Singh Saini as director, commercial PSPCL for a term of 2 years.

Saini was born in Delhi on July 1,1965 and did B.Sc. Engineering (Mechanical) with honours from Regional Engineering College (NIT) Rourkeia in 1986. He started his career in PSPCL, erstwhile PSEB, as assistant engineer in May 6,1987 and rose to the level of engineer-in-chief. He served in PSEB/PSPCL for around 36 years.