Saini invites Shefali to ‘Sant Kabir Kutir’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday congratulated India’s Women’s Cricket World Cup star Shefali Verma and praised her match-winning performance in the final, where she was adjudged Player of the Match. Saini spoke to the cricketer, calling her a “daughter of Haryana who has made the entire nation proud.”

The CM said Shefali’s achievements reflect the strength and determination of Haryana’s young women, adding that the state government remains committed to promoting female participation in sports. He noted that athletes like Shefali have brought global recognition to Haryana and continue to inspire the next generation.

Saini has also invited Shefali Verma and her family to visit his residence ‘Sant Kabir Kutir’, saying the gesture is a mark of respect for her accomplishments.