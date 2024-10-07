Saini, Hooda or Selja? Haryana awaits its next CM eagerly

Chandigarh: With the voting in the Haryana Assembly polls done and dusted, the answer to the all-important question is eagerly awaited: Who will be the next Chief Minister of Haryana?



Whether it will be BJP’s Nayab Singh Saini, Congress’ Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja, it will be known on Tuesday.

As per the political analysts, the voting trends tell another story though.

According to the Election Commission’s turnout app, there has been a record 67.90 percent voting on 90 seats in the state, which is slightly over the 67.74 percent turnout of 2019. In 2014, it was 76.13 percent.

Five years ago, 69.20 percent of people had cast their votes. As per the political experts closely observing the voting percentage date of the last five Assembly elections, there is an evident trend.

Firstly, the Jat community was openly speaking against the saffron party. Even a section of Dalit community was visibly unhappy with the BJP. Ideally, there should have been an increase in the voter turnout. It seems that the Congress strategists failed to cash in on it and convert it into votes, while the BJP strategists were able to successfully keep anti-incumbency at bay.

In these 24 years, there were two occasions when the voting percentage fell or increased by a small amount of 1% and both times a hung Assembly was formed in the state. The party in power at that time benefited from it.

There are 1,031 candidates in the fray for the 90 seats on offer. The fate of the candidates has been sealed. Meanwhile, highest voting in the state was recorded in Fatehabad district at 74.77 percent.