Saini felicitates Olympics medalists Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini met Paris Olympics medalists Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh at his residence, Sant Kabir Kutir, today. The Chief Minister felicitated the athletes, extending his best wishes for their future endeavours. Accompanied by their parents and coaches, Bhaker and Singh shared their Olympic experiences with the Chief Minister. Minister of State for Sports Sanjay Singh was also present.



Chief Minister Saini expressed immense pride in Haryana’s athletes, noting their consistent success on both national and international stages. He reiterated the state government’s commitment to supporting sports and athletes, acknowledging their hard work and dedication. Saini highlighted that Manu Bhaker won two bronze medals in shooting, while Sarabjot Singh earned a bronze medal, bringing national pride. He announced that all medal-winning players would soon be honoured in a state-level ceremony. The Chief Minister also congratulated Neeraj Chopra for his silver medal and the hockey team players who secured bronze medals.

Saini praised Haryana’s achievement, noting that despite the state’s small population, it has significantly contributed to the nation’s Olympic success, with four out of five medals won by Haryana athletes.