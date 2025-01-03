Saini felicitates mothers of Haryana’s sportspersons

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday participated in the “Veer Mata Jija Bai State-Level Felicitation Ceremony” organized by the Haryana state unit of Kreeda Bharti in Gurugram in the honour of mothers of medal winners and participating players in Paralympics and Olympic Games.

During the programme, the Chief Minister felicitated the mothers of the players who participated in the Paris Olympics and Paralympics in 2024.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the ceremony, organized in the city of Guru Drona, is a celebration of the role of mothers in the field of sports. He said felicitating the mothers of players who raised the Indian flag in the country and the world is a matter of pride.

“The ceremony is an opportunity to express gratitude not only to our players but also to their mothers,” he said.

Saini further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi says: ‘There is a mother behind every big success. It is the responsibility of the society to respect mothers’.

The Chief Minister also congratulated the Haryana state unit of Kreeda Bharti for this unique initiative.

He also announced a grant of Rs 21 lakh to the organisation.