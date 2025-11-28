Saini confident of Tesla setting up 1st manufacturing plant in Haryana

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the state is not just a market but a manufacturing powerhouse, serving as a major hub for the automobile, IT, and other industries. He expressed confidence that Tesla will establish its first electric vehicle manufacturing plant in India in Haryana.

The Chief Minister was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the country’s first all-in-one Tesla India Motors centre in Gurugram on Thursday. Haryana Industry and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh, Pataudi MLA. Bimla Chaudhary, Sohna MLA Tejpal Tanwar and Gurugram MLA Mukesh Sharma were also present at the event.

The Chief Minister said that the Haryana government is consistently working to reduce the cost of doing business for industries in the state. As part of these efforts, a special leasing policy has been introduced for industrial plots. He added that the local supply chain is also being strengthened in collaboration with industries already established in the region.

He highlighted that a robust Ease of Doing Business ecosystem has been created to accelerate industrial development, due to which Haryana emerged as a leader in the ‘Top Achievers’ category of the Ease of Doing Business rankings. He also said that Haryana takes pride in its automobile sector, which manufactures the highest number of passenger cars in India.

The Chief Minister said that Haryana has become a land of hope and opportunity, driven by its investment and industry-friendly policies. Today, the state is counted among the most prosperous in the country, contributing 3.6 percent to the national GDP. He said that before 2014, Haryana’s exports were approximately Rs 70,000 crore, which have now risen to over Rs 2,75,000 crore. The Chief Minister added that Haryana ranks second in the country and first in North India in providing logistics facilities to industries.