Saini calls on members of Hry ULBs to rise above party politics

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday called on newly elected members of urban local bodies (ULBs) to rise above party politics and pledge to work in mission mode with loyalty and dedication.

Saini made the appeal addressing the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected mayors of 10 municipal corporations, heads of 28 municipal councils and council members of 687 wards in Panchkula.

He, on the occasion, also released an amount of Rs 587 crore for the ULBs. Along with this, e-Samadhaan App, Urban Connect App and websites related to the bodies were launched to make the services of the municipality more accessible.

Meanwhile, Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goyal announced an increase in the honorarium of mayors and other members of ULBs.

Goyal said that the Chief Minister has increased the honorarium of mayors to Rs 30,000, senior deputy mayors to 25,000 and deputy mayors to 20,000.

Saini urged the newly elected public representatives to work in mission mode with loyalty and dedication in the decisive war against drug abuse, speeding up the cleanliness campaign and raising awareness under the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.