Saini calls lawyers ‘protectors of humanity’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said that advocacy is not merely a means of livelihood but a significant responsibility towards justice, humanity and public service. He emphasised that lawyers are important pillars of the democratic judicial system and play a crucial role in ensuring justice for the weak, deprived and needy sections of society.



The Chief Minister made these remarks while addressing a delegation of lawyers from Chandigarh and Punjab at his residence, Sant Kabir Kutir. He said the legal profession goes beyond the knowledge of laws and acts as a vital medium for ensuring justice, equality and protection of rights in society.

Calling upon young lawyers to contribute actively to society, Saini urged them to use their knowledge, energy and enthusiasm for public welfare rather than limiting the profession to personal success. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also inspired young lawyers to dedicate their efforts towards the betterment of society.

Saini said that whenever he interacts with lawyers, he feels he is among the protectors of humanity. He added that it is a matter of pride that India’s 53rd Chief Justice Surya Kant belongs to Haryana and has reached the highest position in the judiciary.

He noted that the Bar Council associated with the region has produced several prominent figures, including judges of the Supreme Court, Union ministers, Advocates General of Punjab and Haryana, Additional Solicitors General, Members of Parliament and mayors.

Highlighting the impact of technology, the Chief Minister said rapid changes are taking place in the legal field in the digital era and new technologies are opening fresh opportunities for lawyers. He urged members of the legal fraternity to adopt technological tools to make the justice delivery system faster, more transparent and more effective.

Saini also said the Haryana government is committed to strengthening the judicial ecosystem by providing modern facilities, technological resources and training programmes for lawyers. He added that the state has also successfully implemented the new criminal laws introduced by the Centre.