Saini approves Rs 2,600 cr proj for water, drainage fixes

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, leading the fifth meeting of the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) on Wednesday, sanctioned projects totaling approximately Rs 2,600 crore to tackle drinking water and drainage challenges in Faridabad. The initiative includes the construction of 22 ranney wells, 70 tube wells using reverse rotary technology, and 8 boosting stations. Additionally, subsidiary boosting stations will be established to extend water supply to other areas, alongside laying approximately 500 km of pipeline.



By 2028-2029, these efforts are expected to bolster Faridabad’s water supply capacity to 450 MLD, with ranney wells increasing to 56 and tube wells to 220. The meeting also greenlit a Rs 1,289 crore scheme aimed at revamping the sewage system and replacing aging infrastructure for rainwater drainage. This involves rehabilitating or replacing main sewers, storm water drain intersections, and repairing damaged pipes.

Furthermore, a Rs 17 crore project was approved to develop water bodies along the Yamuna River, aiming to secure continuous water supply and enhance groundwater levels. Additionally, a Rs 292 crore initiative was passed to transform the Raja Nahar Singh International Cricket Stadium in Faridabad into a state-of-the-art integrated sports complex.