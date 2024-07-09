Saini approves Rs 10.59 cr for Karnal road upgrades

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has approved over Rs. 10.59 crore for the special repair and improvement of nine Other District Roads (ODRs) in Karnal District. ODRs play a crucial role in connecting rural production areas with market centers, tehsil headquarters, block development headquarters, and railway stations.



According to an official spokesperson, the sanctioned projects include widening and strengthening the Karnal-Kaithal road to Pingli Narukheri village, covering 4.151 km at a cost of Rs. 1.04 crore; improving the Kachhwa to Dera Purbian road over 2.250 km for Rs. 1.24 crore; upgrading the Shahpur to Kalampur road spanning 1.650 km at Rs. 85.22 lakh; strengthening the Dabri Kalampur approach road, costing more than Rs. 1.58 crore; and enhancing the Kalampur to Kachhwa road over 3.400 km with an investment of Rs. 95.91 lakh.