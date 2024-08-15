Saini announces new dev initiatives, increased support for entrepreneurs

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced the inclusion of Agroha in the Hisar Metropolitan Development Authority, which will now be known as the Hisar-Agroha Metropolitan Development Authority. This decision aims to accelerate development in Agroha.



The announcement was made during a program organised by the Akhil Bhartiya Agrawal Sammelan in Agroha, Hisar district. Saini highlighted the historical significance of Agroha, noting that Maharaja Agrasen made it his capital. To honour this, the new airport in Hisar will be named after Maharaja Agrasen, enhancing Haryana’s global identity.

Saini outlined various development initiatives by the Haryana government. Over the past decade, the state has set new records in development and created a favourable environment for industry and business. The Haryana Enterprise and Employment Policy-2020 and the establishment of an MSME department have promoted large-scale industries and micro, small, and medium enterprises. Since then, 671,524 MSMEs have been set up, providing employment to 34 lakh people.

The Haryana government has also enhanced support for entrepreneurs. Under the Stand-Up India scheme, 6,027 young entrepreneurs have received loans totaling Rs 1,238 crore. The Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY) has provided loans of Rs 35,950 crore to 36 lakh youths.

Additionally, the government has increased the commission for paddy procurement to Rs 55 per quintal and allocated Rs 12 crore in compensation for losses incurred during the previous rabi season.