Saini announces 50,000 new recruitments in the days to come

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini stated that the state government has implemented several measures to benefit the poor. He highlighted that government jobs are now being offered without ‘kharchi-parchi’ and announced that 50,000 additional recruitments will be made in the near future.



Saini, addressing an event in Karnal on Monday, criticized the Congress for failing to deliver on its promise of 100-square-yard plots to the poor, citing the lack of plot papers and possession. In contrast, he noted that the current government has successfully provided plot possession and papers to 20,000 individuals and plans to allocate plots to those still awaiting them.