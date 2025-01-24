Saif stabbing case: Custody of accused extended till January 29

Mumbai: Police on Friday told a Mumbai court that they needed to conduct a facial recognition test of the Bangladeshi man arrested for allegedly stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan to ascertain that he was the one in the CCTV footage.

The court extended the police custody of Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30) till January 29, while defence lawyers questioned the actor’s version of the incident, asking why he did not call the police immediately.

Shariful’s father said he will soon approach Bangladesh foreign ministry and the Indian High Commission for the release of his son, who he claimed was being framed.

Shariful was arrested on January 19 for allegedly breaking into Saif Ali Khan’s 12th floor flat in Bandra for robbery three days earlier, and stabbing the actor multiple times when confronted.

The police on Friday sought his further custody, claiming that while substantial progress had been made in the probe, more interrogation was required to investigate certain crucial aspects.

Public prosecutors told the court that facial recognition test of the accused was needed to be done at a Forensic Science Laboratory to ascertain that he was the same person seen in the CCTV footage recovered from the staircase of Khan’s building.

The prosecution’s statement followed reported claims made by the accused’s father that the person seen in the CCTV footage was not his son.

Judicial magistrate K C Rajput extended Shariful’s police remand till January 29, noting that it was necessary considering the nature of the offence and progress in the probe.

The police also told the court that they need to match the footprints of the accused with those found at Khan’s residence, and the shoes the accused was wearing at the time have not been recovered yet.

A missing part of the knife used in the crime too was yet to be found, the police said, adding that the accused was not cooperating with investigation.

A driving license issued in Bangladesh has been recovered from him, confirming that he is a native of the neighbouring country, the prosecution told the court.