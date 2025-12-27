Sahibzadas’ exemplary courage continues to inspire humanity: Saini

Chandigarh: Commemorating the unparalleled sacrifice of the Sahibzadas, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib, a site deeply etched in the most poignant and inspiring pages of history.

This sacred land witnessed the supreme sacrifice of the younger Sahibzadas of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji—Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji—who laid down their lives at a tender age to uphold their faith, truth, and self-respect. Veer Bal Diwas serves as a solemn occasion to remember their courage and inspire future generations.

At the historical site where the Sahibzadas were bricked alive for refusing to bow to tyranny, the Chief Minister bowed in respect and paid homage to their moral fortitude and unwavering faith.

He highlighted that their exemplary courage continues to inspire humanity to remain steadfast in truth and righteousness. Conveying the message of service to religion, faith, and humanity, Nayab Singh Saini also participated in sewa (voluntary service) at the Gurdwara complex.

The Chief Minister’s visit reminded devotees that true bravery is found not only on the battlefield but also in steadfastness to truth and faith. The sacrifice of the Sahibzadas reinforces that it is resolve, not age, that shapes history. On Veer Bal Diwas, Saini’s tribute rekindles a sense of cultural values, moral courage, and human dignity among the younger generation.