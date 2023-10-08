‘Saheedi samaraks’ for Hemchandra Vikramaditya in Haryana

CHANDIGARh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while addressing a gathering at the grand event to honour Emperor Hemchandra Vikramaditya on his coronation day at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi announced that ‘Shaheedi Smarak’ would be built in the memory of Emperor Hemchandra Vikramaditya in the districts of Panipat and Rewari.

Under the Sant Mahapurush Samman and Vichar Prasar Yojana, these Shaheedi Smarak will be constructed on 4 to 5 acres of land in both districts to inspire future generations with the saga of Hemchandra Vikramaditya.