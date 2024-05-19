Sahara India Pariwar condemns upcoming web-series ‘Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga’

New Delhi: Sahara India Pariwar has issued a strong condemnation against the makers of the upcoming web-series titled “Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga.” The conglomerate denounces the project as an abusive and grossly condemnable act, aimed



at garnering cheap and widespread publicity at the expense of their reputation.

In a statement, Sahara India Pariwar expressed their firm opposition to the series, declaring their intention to pursue legal action against the producers, director, and all parties involved in what they describe as an illegal portrayal.

The group is currently seeking legal advice to address the offending behaviour and protect their interests.

Sahara India Pariwar highlighted that the ongoing dispute between the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Sahara is still pending before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India. They warned that any attempt to influence the proceedings of this case could be seen as contempt of court and may involve criminal liability. The conglomerate asserted that the right to free speech and expression does not extend to actions that undermine the goodwill and reputation of an individual who is not present to defend themselves.

The statement particularly criticised the use of the term ‘scam’ in the title of the series, asserting that it is prima facie defamatory. According to Sahara India Pariwar, this terminology not only tarnishes the image and reputation of Subrata Roy, affectionately referred to as ‘Saharasri Ji,’ but also the broader Sahara India Pariwar. The group emphasised that they have never engaged in any chit fund activity and that the Sahara-SEBI issue revolved around a dispute concerning SEBI’s jurisdiction over the OFCD bonds issued by Sahara, rather than any fraudulent activity.