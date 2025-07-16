Sagar Preet Hooda assumes office as new Chandigarh DGP

NEW DELHI: In a major reshuffle, top IPS officer Sagar Preet Hooda has been named the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Chandigarh. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) made the announcement about his transfer from New Delhi to the Union Territory on Tuesday, and the order came into effect immediately. He is replacing IPS officer Pushpendra Singh, who was working in the position in an acting capacity.

Hooda is a 1997-batch officer belonging to the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre. He has a vast amount of administrative and policing experience. Before this, he was serving as Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) in Delhi, in charge of perception management and the media cell division. Previously this year, on May 1, he was also assigned the double-duty responsibilities of the head of the Special Police Unit for Women and Children and also the Northeastern Region.