Saffron party leaders brainless, alleges Nitish

patna: A day after Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary vowed to reduce chief minister Nitish Kumar and his party to dust in the next Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, Kumar said leaders of the saffron party have become “brainless.”



The JD(U) de facto leader was replying to a query from journalists about Choudhary’s remark that Kumar will be turned to dust ( mitti mein mila denge’) in the next general elections for his “betrayal.”

“They (BJP) are brainless (Buddhihin) people. Tell him (Samrat Choudhary) to do what he said. I have never used such words in my entire political career. No sensible politicians use such words. I have also worked with Atal Bihari Vajpayee, I have a lot of respect for him.” The state BJP president had said at a function here on Saturday that Nitish Kumar had “backstabbed” the BJP and joined hands with RJD chief Lalu Prasad to “pursue’ his prime ministerial ambitions.

“With the help of the the BJP, Nitish Kumar became the chief minister five times. Now the JD (U) will bite the dust.BJP will grind Nitish Kumar into dust in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as well as the assembly elections in Bihar in 2025”.

On his efforts to form an alliance of opposition parties against the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Kumar said, “We are trying to unite more and more parties in the country against the BJP. We will make all efforts and work unitedly.