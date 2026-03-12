Safety of Indian diaspora top priority: MEA amid West Asia crisis

New Delhi: The government reassured on Wednesday that it is closely monitoring the safety and well-being of Indian nationals in the Gulf and West Asia amid ongoing tensions in the region.



It confirmed that two Indian nationals have lost their lives and one remains missing following attacks on merchant vessels.

Speaking to the press in the national capital, Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, emphasised, “The welfare of the large Indian diaspora in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries remains a top priority for the government, given the significant presence of Indian citizens living and working in the region.”

He added, “The government is fully committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of Indians residing in the GCC and West Asian nations.” Jaiswal also mentioned that Prime Minister Modi has been in touch with regional leaders, including those from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan.

Furthermore, Foreign minister S Jaishankar has been maintaining regular contact with his counterparts in the region, including Iran, to stay updated on the changing situation and address concerns relating to Indian nationals.

To support affected citizens and their families, the Ministry of External Affairs has activated a 24/7 control room.

Jaiswal shared, “We are receiving numerous calls and emails from families of Indians in the region. Yesterday alone, we handled around 75 inquiries, and we responded to all of them. Our team is at the helm, providing guidance and assistance.”

Regarding the casualties, he stated, “Two Indian nationals have died, and one remains missing after their merchant vessel was attacked. We extend our deepest condolences to their families.”

He also reassured that injured Indians are receiving the best medical care, with their progress closely monitored by Indian diplomatic missions in the region.

For instance, an Indian injured in Israel is hospitalised and recovering well, while another in Dubai is also receiving care and is on the mend, thanks to the constant guidance from the Indian consulate.

Aseem R Mahajan, Joint Secretary (Gulf), highlighted, “Ensuring the safety and security of the Indian community here remains our top priority. Indian embassies and consulates are actively assisting their communities and coordinating with local authorities.”

They are issuing regular advisories, staying in touch with community groups, and operating 24/7 helplines to handle emergencies.

Efforts are underway to assist stranded travellers and short-term visitors affected by disruptions in air travel, such as temporary airspace closures.

Countries like Kuwait and Bahrain have helped facilitate the travel of stranded individuals nearby, including in Saudi Arabia, and commercial flights are gradually resuming from places like Jeddah, Madinah, and Riyadh.

There are concerns about Indians in Iran, where around 9,000 nationals—mostly students—are residing. While some have already returned home following government advisories, many remain. The Indian Embassy in Iran is helping students and pilgrims reach safer locations if needed and assisting those planning to leave by land routes to neighbouring countries like Armenia and Azerbaijan, from where they can catch flights back to India. Rest assured, the government continues to keep a close eye on the situation and is coordinating with regional authorities to ensure the safety of its citizens.