Safety Commissioner (Rlys) inspects Narkatiaganj-Amolwa railway section

hajipur: Safety Commissioner (Railways), Eastern Circle, Kolkata Suvomoy Mitra inspected the 12-km-long new gauge converted section between Narkatiaganj-Amolwa on Friday. In the first phase of the inspection, the Safety Commissioner inspected the motor trolley from Narkatiaganj to Amolwa. After this, a speed trial was also successfully conducted by the special train from Narkatiaganj to Amolwa at a speed of 120 km/h. It may be noted that under the 294 km long Jaynagar-Darbhanga-Sitamarhi-Narkatiaganj-Bhikhanatori gauge conversion project, gauge conversion work of 260 km from Jaynagar to Narkatiaganj has been completed in various phases. A target has been set to complete the work of gauge conversion from Amolwa to Gaunaha by the end of this year.

