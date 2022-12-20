Safety Commissioner (Railways) inspects Sanki-Sidhwar section

HAJIPUR: Suvomoy Mitra, Safety Commissioner (Railways), Eastern Circle, Kolkata inspected the newly constructed Sanki-Sidhwar section (27 km) in the fourth and the final phase of the Koderma-Ranchi New Rail Line project on December 20, 2022.

Along with this, a speed trial was also successfully conducted by the Commissioner of Safety (Railways) in a special train. In this sequence, the safety commissioner (Railways) took a detailed review of this railway section. Divisional Railway Manager and other officers of Dhanbad Division were present on the occasion.