Safety Commissioner (Railways) inspects newly-doubled rly section

HAJIPUR: Suvomoy Mitra, Safety Commissioner (Railways), Eastern Circle, Kolkata inspected the doubling and electrification work between Sagauli to Majhaulia on Sagauli-Narkatiaganj section of Samastipur Division on December 27. As soon as the permission of the Safety Commissioner is obtained, the movement of trains will start on the newly-doubled railway section. It may be noted that the Sagauli- Majhaulia newly doubled rail section is part of Sagauli - Valmikinagar doubling project costing about Rs 1,216 crore under the Samastipur Division.