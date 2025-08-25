‘Safe Punjab’: 5,562 FIRs filed via chatbot

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police has registered 5,562 FIRs since March 1 on the basis of information shared by citizens through the state government’s ‘Safe Punjab’ WhatsApp chatbot.

The Safe Punjab helpline is a flagship initiative designed to provide anonymous, accessible and non-judgmental support to people grappling with drug-related issues.

“Safe Punjab Chatbot has emerged as a game-changer as it has received an overwhelming response from the public for its confidentiality feature, encouraging individuals to report smugglers, addicts, and provide suggestions,” said Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla.

He added that apart from strict enforcement against smugglers and peddlers, the Punjab Police, under DGP Gaurav Yadav, has launched a special awareness drive to unite citizens in the fight against drugs.

Highlighting the impact of the ongoing ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign, Shukla said the Punjab Police has registered 17,373 FIRs and arrested 26,995 drug smugglers since March 1.

The crackdown has also led to the seizure of 1,096 kg heroin, 380 kg opium, 23 tons of poppy husk, 29 kg charas, 421 kg ganja, 6 kg ICE, 3.3 kg cocaine, 32.91 lakh intoxicant tablets and Rs 12.43 crore drug money.